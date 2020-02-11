Mary Esancy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Esancy, NP
Overview
Mary Esancy, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA.
Locations
Pratt Medical Group - T. Stacy Lloyd Campus1451 Hospital Dr Ste 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 361-2040
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I called on Monday to get an appointment and I was actually seen on that same Monday. No wait time, Mary listened to my health concerns, and immediate sent me for blood work. She is outstanding and has excellent skills and shows empathy for the patient. I would highly recommend her.
About Mary Esancy, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1649751975
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Esancy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Esancy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Mary Esancy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Esancy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Esancy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Esancy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.