Mary Ellen Lopez, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Ellen Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Ellen Lopez, CFNP
Overview
Mary Ellen Lopez, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM.
Mary Ellen Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mariposa Health & Beauty Spa2019 Galisteo St Ste M5, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 699-9466
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Ellen Lopez?
I have been going to Mary Ellen for years. One experience with her I won't forget is: I had a fall and several months later my wrist was still hurting. I went in to see her, she had me do X-rays and noticed something wasn't right. Instead of blowing it off and calling a sprain and telling me to pop Advil, she researched and discovered I had KIenbock's disease. She is always going over and beyond and her willingness to go over and beyond is awesome. She is friendly, thorough, and caring. I have also been going to her for Vitamin IV's and the ambiance in the office is very calming. She and her staff are beyond amazing. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Mary Ellen Lopez, CFNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659349298
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Ellen Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Ellen Lopez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Ellen Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Ellen Lopez works at
21 patients have reviewed Mary Ellen Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Ellen Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Ellen Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Ellen Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.