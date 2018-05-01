See All Counselors in Plainfield, IL
Overview

Mary Eileen Cole, LCSW is a Counselor in Plainfield, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Mary Eileen Cole works at Cole Counseling Center in Plainfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cole Counseling Center
    24113 W Lockport St, Plainfield, IL 60544 (815) 254-6112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome-Like Myalgia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Mary Eileen Cole, LCSW

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1528112851
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Eileen Cole, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Eileen Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Eileen Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Eileen Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Eileen Cole works at Cole Counseling Center in Plainfield, IL. View the full address on Mary Eileen Cole’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Mary Eileen Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Eileen Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Eileen Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Eileen Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

