Mary Driscoll

Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Mary Driscoll is a Psychologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA.

Mary Driscoll works at Dr. Brent Mruz, Psy. D., P.A. in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Dr Brent Mruz Psyd PA
    1701 NE 42nd Ave Ste 102, Ocala, FL 34470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 351-4940

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Grief
  View other providers who treat Grief
Substance Abuse
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Mary Driscoll

    • Psychology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538123880
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida
    • Med Coll of PA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Driscoll is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Driscoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Driscoll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Driscoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Driscoll works at Dr. Brent Mruz, Psy. D., P.A. in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Mary Driscoll’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Mary Driscoll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Driscoll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Driscoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Driscoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

