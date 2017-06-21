Mary Donnelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Donnelly, MA
Overview
Mary Donnelly, MA is a Counselor in Cape Coral, FL.
Mary Donnelly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Materia Medica2804 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 109, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 691-9585
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Donnelly?
Mary is a true professional who has gone above and beyond for me and mine on several occasions. I am forever grateful to her for helping me thru the hardest times in my life.
About Mary Donnelly, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1205883386
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Donnelly accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Donnelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Donnelly works at
7 patients have reviewed Mary Donnelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Donnelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Donnelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Donnelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.