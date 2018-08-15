Mary Desario, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Desario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Desario, APRN
Overview
Mary Desario, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Mary Desario works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (866) 928-5931
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Desario?
Great ARNP. She listens and cares.
About Mary Desario, APRN
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1720313539
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Desario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Desario accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Desario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Desario works at
7 patients have reviewed Mary Desario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Desario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Desario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Desario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.