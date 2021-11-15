Mary Demyer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Demyer, LPC
Offers telehealth
Mary Demyer, LPC is a Counselor in Virginia Beach, VA.

Locations
- 1 281 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 490-0377
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)

Best therapist ever! Went to Mary for many years. She gave me so many tools to use that improved my quality of life. Thank you Mary??
- Counseling
- English
- 1376631598
