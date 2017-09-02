Mary Delaney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Delaney, PSY
Overview
Mary Delaney, PSY is a Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Mary Delaney works at
Locations
Roy Rosenthal, M.d.1414 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 475-8038Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmSunday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A truly gifted psychologist!
About Mary Delaney, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1235211947
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Delaney accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Delaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Mary Delaney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Delaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Delaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Delaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.