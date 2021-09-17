Dr. Mary De Ferreire, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Ferreire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary De Ferreire, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary De Ferreire, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mcallen, TX.
Dr. De Ferreire works at
Locations
Intl. and Multicultural Psychological Services P. C.507 W Nolana Ave, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 688-6229
Ratings & Reviews
I visited with her and actually appreciated that she was straight to the point. And she was also extremely knowledgeable in her explanations for past and present life situations. I would definitely recommend her if you are an open minded person and are willing to accept constructive criticism about yourself and others closely around you.
About Dr. Mary De Ferreire, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Chinese
- 1306021555
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Ferreire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Ferreire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Ferreire speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. De Ferreire. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Ferreire.
