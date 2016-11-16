See All Clinical Psychologists in Alpharetta, GA
Clinical Psychology
2.5 (5)
Overview

Mary Danielak, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Alpharetta, GA. 

Mary Danielak works at Farida Anwar Phd LLC in Alpharetta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farida Anwar Phd LLC
    Farida Anwar Phd LLC
314 Maxwell Rd Ste 400, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(770) 442-9447

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 16, 2016
I can’t thank Mary enough for her truly life-changing help. One of my kids struggled in school for years. Mary evaluated what had been done, suggested further testing, and conclusively diagnosed the problem that had always existed, but had been missed. Severe dyslexia. She provided an immensely helpful report for school, and provided specific, actionable interventions for us. It was an incredible and illuminating roadmap. Mary is awesome. And, it absolutely does matter who does your testing.
Nov 16, 2016
About Mary Danielak, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770719593
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mary Danielak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Mary Danielak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mary Danielak works at Farida Anwar Phd LLC in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Mary Danielak’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Mary Danielak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Danielak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Danielak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Danielak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

