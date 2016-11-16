Mary Danielak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Danielak, PSY
Overview
Mary Danielak, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Alpharetta, GA.
Mary Danielak works at
Locations
Farida Anwar Phd LLC314 Maxwell Rd Ste 400, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 442-9447
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Danielak?
I can’t thank Mary enough for her truly life-changing help. One of my kids struggled in school for years. Mary evaluated what had been done, suggested further testing, and conclusively diagnosed the problem that had always existed, but had been missed. Severe dyslexia. She provided an immensely helpful report for school, and provided specific, actionable interventions for us. It was an incredible and illuminating roadmap. Mary is awesome. And, it absolutely does matter who does your testing.
About Mary Danielak, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770719593
Mary Danielak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Danielak works at
5 patients have reviewed Mary Danielak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Danielak.
