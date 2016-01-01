See All Nurse Practitioners in Nipomo, CA
Mary Cryer, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Mary Cryer, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mary Cryer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nipomo, CA. 

Mary Cryer works at Monarch Village Health Center in Nipomo, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monarch Village Health Center
    1560 Mesa Rd Ste 100, Nipomo, CA 93444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 614-5640
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Medical Clinic at Peach
    1250 Peach St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 543-4043
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Cryer?

    Photo: Mary Cryer, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Cryer, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Cryer to family and friends

    Mary Cryer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Cryer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Cryer, NP.

    About Mary Cryer, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1912366790
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Cryer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Cryer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Cryer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Cryer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Cryer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.