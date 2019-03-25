Mary Crouse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Crouse, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Crouse, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX.
Locations
NP Care Clinic2501 W Oak St Ste 101, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 293-2714Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
MBC is a very helpful, caring practitioner. I have been seeing her for about 5 years, ever since I moved to Denton. I trust her with all my medical needs (routine and illnesses).
About Mary Crouse, FNP-BC
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1841437597
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Ar
