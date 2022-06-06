Mary Parks, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Parks, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Parks, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Mary Parks works at
Locations
Lee Physician Group - Primary Care at Colonial8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 900-9712
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Parks?
My visit was via computer. Mary Parks listened to all my information from my ER visit while on vacation up North, other medications previously given and my symptoms and put me on the correct medications which has made all the difference.
About Mary Parks, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1790735736
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Parks works at
29 patients have reviewed Mary Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.