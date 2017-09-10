Mary Cox, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Cox, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Cox, EDD is a Psychologist in Columbia, TN.
Mary Cox works at
Locations
Psychiatric and Therapy Associates1121 Trotwood Ave Ste 1, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (615) 406-0593
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Cox for almost a year and I have not had a single complaint. She is very nice, caring and very understanding about my situation. I actually looked forward to my visits because I always leave feeling so much better. I highly recommend her to my doctors, friends and anyone that mentions they would like to see a psychologist.
About Mary Cox, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1174694434
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Mary Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Cox.
