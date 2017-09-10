See All Psychologists in Columbia, TN
Mary Cox, EDD

Psychology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Cox, EDD is a Psychologist in Columbia, TN. 

Mary Cox works at Psychiatric & Therapy Associate in Columbia, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric and Therapy Associates
    Psychiatric and Therapy Associates
1121 Trotwood Ave Ste 1, Columbia, TN 38401 (615) 406-0593
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 10, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr. Cox for almost a year and I have not had a single complaint. She is very nice, caring and very understanding about my situation. I actually looked forward to my visits because I always leave feeling so much better. I highly recommend her to my doctors, friends and anyone that mentions they would like to see a psychologist.
    PENSACOLA in Columbia, TN — Sep 10, 2017
    Photo: Mary Cox, EDD
    About Mary Cox, EDD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174694434
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Cox, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Cox works at Psychiatric & Therapy Associate in Columbia, TN. View the full address on Mary Cox’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Mary Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

