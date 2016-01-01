Mary Contreras has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Contreras, LPC
Overview
Mary Contreras, LPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4402 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 231, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 348-5775
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
About Mary Contreras, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1811055346
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Contreras accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Mary Contreras. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Contreras.
