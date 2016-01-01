Mary Cifuentes accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Cifuentes
Overview
Mary Cifuentes is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Mary Cifuentes works at
Locations
-
1
Ievolve Transformational Services520 S Grand Ave Ste 680, Los Angeles, CA 90071 Directions (818) 523-3568
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Cifuentes?
About Mary Cifuentes
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1689708158
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Cifuentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Cifuentes works at
Mary Cifuentes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Cifuentes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Cifuentes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Cifuentes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.