Mary Casey, MALP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Casey, MALP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Casey, MALP is a Counselor in Northfield, MN.
Mary Casey works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office220 Division St S, Northfield, MN 55057 Directions (507) 650-4127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Casey?
A counselor who actually listens, fully focused on me, not other things. Very professional, kind, she is right there trying to HELP ME be balanced. Years ago I saw her on a daily basis, now after many life changes back to seeing her.
About Mary Casey, MALP
- Counseling
- English
- 1629059688
Education & Certifications
- Concentration On Child and Adolescent Psychology and Psychiatry
- Edgecliff College/Xavier University
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Casey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Casey works at
3 patients have reviewed Mary Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Casey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.