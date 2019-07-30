Mary Callahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Callahan, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Callahan, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Stuart, FL.
Mary Callahan works at
Locations
Conviva Care Center Riverside509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 300, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-5897
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
attentive and thorough. very professinal.
About Mary Callahan, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1841632304
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Callahan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Mary Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Callahan.
