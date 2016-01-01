Mary Buck accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Buck, NP
Overview
Mary Buck, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA.
Mary Buck works at
Locations
The Center for Digestive and Liver Health1139 Lexington Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 303-4200
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Mary Buck, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871665208
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Buck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Buck works at
Mary Buck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Buck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Buck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Buck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.