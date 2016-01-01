Dr. Bruggeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Bruggeman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Bruggeman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Arroyo Grande, CA.
Dr. Bruggeman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mary A Bruggeman Ph.d.912 Dodson Way, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Directions (805) 481-8766
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruggeman?
About Dr. Mary Bruggeman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396848362
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruggeman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruggeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruggeman works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruggeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruggeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruggeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruggeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.