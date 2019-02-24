Mary Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Brown, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Brown, LPC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weatherford, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1706 Santa Fe Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 599-8040
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a client of Mary Ann Brown since 2009. She has helped me throughout the years and helped my husband when he was terminally ill. I consider her not only as a wise counselor, but a dear friend. She is always very professional and yet warm and friendly. There were times when her advice was not what I wanted to hear, but what I needed to hear and needed to do.
About Mary Brown, LPC
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1023187861
Frequently Asked Questions
