Dr. Mary Bricker, PHD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Mary Bricker, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Bricker, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Westerville, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3 W Main St, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 895-1555
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the first five minutes I was with Dr. Bricker I knew I had made the right choice when I chose her. She was so easy to talk to about everything. I actually look forward to my appointments with her. I would recommend her. She is ready for you at your schedule appointment Time. Her office is a very comfortable setting.
About Dr. Mary Bricker, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750320222
Dr. Bricker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bricker accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bricker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bricker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bricker.
