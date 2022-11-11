Mary Bjornstad, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Bjornstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Bjornstad, FNP
Mary Bjornstad, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sullivan, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas City and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.
Ophthalmology Associates965 Mattox Dr, Sullivan, MO 63080 Directions (573) 860-6000
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
Okay I know that Mary is not an md so what we trust her. Our daughter is one we trust her, we’ve never had any issues with Mary she’s very thorough and thoughtful of our needs. She’s always looking out for us as if we were part of her family. I could keep writing about how good she is, I’ll tell you what she’s not, she’s never condescending demeaning indifferent insulting uncaring. So if you’re looking for a great place with a great Nurse Practitioner who’s miles above several MD’s we’ve been to then look no further, make an appointment with Mary Bjornstad and you’ll see for your self.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1104935261
- University Of Kansas City
