Mary Bigelow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Bigelow, MFT
Overview
Mary Bigelow, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Altos, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 900 N San Antonio Rd Ste 210, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (650) 948-3400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Bigelow?
Excellent caring therapist! Very knowledgeable and able to offer constructive feedback that was easy to digest and implement. She has really helped me gain insight into my family and my interactions.
About Mary Bigelow, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1700913274
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Bigelow accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Bigelow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Mary Bigelow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Bigelow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Bigelow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Bigelow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.