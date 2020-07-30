Mary Benoit, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Benoit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Benoit, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Benoit, PA-C is a Headache Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT.
Mary Benoit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Headache Center65 Memorial Rd Ste 508, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 696-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Benoit?
Excellent provider, very down to earth and was able to pin point my exact care/level of treatment
About Mary Benoit, PA-C
- Headache Medicine
- English
- 1154728400
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Benoit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Benoit accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Benoit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Benoit works at
2 patients have reviewed Mary Benoit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Benoit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Benoit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Benoit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.