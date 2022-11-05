Mary Bates, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Bates, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Mary Bates, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Mary Bates works at
Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph1708 Yakima Ave Ste 205, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 565-6777
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing Mary for about 3 years. I always feel like she takes time to talk with me and listens well. I've never felt put off by her and she proactively reaches out to me to check in. She's so knowledgeable but also warm and friendly. I can't imagine having another partner in my medical journey. Highly recommend her!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902874415
Mary Bates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Bates accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Bates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Mary Bates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Bates.
