See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Mary Bates, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Mary Bates, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mary Bates, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Mary Bates works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Beth Simmons, ARNP
Beth Simmons, ARNP
8 (6)
View Profile
Elizabeth Alonzo, ARNP
Elizabeth Alonzo, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Marie Zornes, ARNP
Marie Zornes, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 205, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 565-6777
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Bates?

    Nov 05, 2022
    I've been seeing Mary for about 3 years. I always feel like she takes time to talk with me and listens well. I've never felt put off by her and she proactively reaches out to me to check in. She's so knowledgeable but also warm and friendly. I can't imagine having another partner in my medical journey. Highly recommend her!
    — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mary Bates, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Bates, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Bates to family and friends

    Mary Bates' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Bates

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Bates, ARNP.

    About Mary Bates, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902874415
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Bates, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Bates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Bates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Bates works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Mary Bates’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Mary Bates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Bates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Bates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Bates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mary Bates, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.