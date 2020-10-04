Mary Askew accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Askew, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Askew, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Newark, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 260 Broadway, Newark, NJ 07104 Directions (973) 482-2774
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener, caring, warm. I look forward to visits.
About Mary Askew, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275755373
