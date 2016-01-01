See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Clifton, NJ
Mary Ann Scafidi, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Mary Ann Scafidi, LPC

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mary Ann Scafidi, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Clifton, NJ. 

Mary Ann Scafidi works at Mary Ann Scafidi, Ed.S. in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Ann Scafidi, Ed.S.
    1030 Clifton Ave Ste 209, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 473-7488

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Counseling Services
Family Psychotherapy
Marital Therapy
Counseling Services
Family Psychotherapy
Marital Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Ann Scafidi?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mary Ann Scafidi, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Ann Scafidi, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Ann Scafidi to family and friends

    Mary Ann Scafidi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Ann Scafidi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Ann Scafidi, LPC.

    About Mary Ann Scafidi, LPC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801977210
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Montclair State College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Ann Scafidi, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Ann Scafidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Ann Scafidi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Ann Scafidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Ann Scafidi works at Mary Ann Scafidi, Ed.S. in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Mary Ann Scafidi’s profile.

    Mary Ann Scafidi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Ann Scafidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Ann Scafidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Ann Scafidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mary Ann Scafidi, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.