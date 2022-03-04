Dr. Mary Ann Kraus, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Ann Kraus, PSY.D
Dr. Mary Ann Kraus, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Beachwood, OH. They graduated from Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology.
David L. Granoff Psy.d. Inc.21403 Chagrin Blvd Ste 210, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 245-9910
- Aetna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
Dr. Kraus was very helpful in my couples therapy and also in dealing with other family issues. She had wonderful insight and practical plans to help me.
- Psychology
- Bellefaire Jewish Children's Bureau, Parents and Children Together Program
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology
Dr. Kraus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraus accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraus.
