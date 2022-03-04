See All Psychologists in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Mary Ann Kraus, PSY.D

Psychology
Dr. Mary Ann Kraus, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Beachwood, OH. They graduated from Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Kraus works at Amy Luzar, LISW-S, Beachwood, OH in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    David L. Granoff Psy.d. Inc.
    21403 Chagrin Blvd Ste 210, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 245-9910

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Counseling Services
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
    • Aetna
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare

    Mar 04, 2022
    Dr. Kraus was very helpful in my couples therapy and also in dealing with other family issues. She had wonderful insight and practical plans to help me.
    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1366521890
    • Bellefaire Jewish Children's Bureau, Parents and Children Together Program
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    • Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology
    Dr. Mary Ann Kraus, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kraus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kraus works at Amy Luzar, LISW-S, Beachwood, OH in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kraus’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

