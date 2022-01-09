Mary Anderson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Anderson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Anderson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fridley, MN.
Mary Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Clinic-Fridley480 Osborne Rd NE Ste 100, Fridley, MN 55432 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Anderson?
I have seen Mary, PA-C for 15yrs and have always felt heard. She speaks to you as a person, explains options of treatment, gives referrals and uses words you will understand. You are allowed to direct and choose how your care is provided. I would recommend her for a primary care provider.
About Mary Anderson, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1013080316
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Mary Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Mary Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Anderson works at
9 patients have reviewed Mary Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.