See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in Brainerd, MN
Mary Ambroz, LD Icon-share Share Profile

Mary Ambroz, LD

Dietetics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mary Ambroz, LD is a Dietitian in Brainerd, MN. 

Mary Ambroz works at St. Joseph's-Good Beginnings OB Clinic (Brainerd) in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center (Brainerd)
    523 N 3rd St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Ambroz?

    Photo: Mary Ambroz, LD
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Ambroz, LD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Ambroz to family and friends

    Mary Ambroz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Ambroz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Ambroz, LD.

    About Mary Ambroz, LD

    Specialties
    • Dietetics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1649330176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Ambroz, LD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Ambroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Ambroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Ambroz works at St. Joseph's-Good Beginnings OB Clinic (Brainerd) in Brainerd, MN. View the full address on Mary Ambroz’s profile.

    Mary Ambroz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Ambroz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Ambroz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Ambroz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.