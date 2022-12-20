See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shreveport, LA
Mary Acosta, WHNP Icon-share Share Profile

Mary Acosta, WHNP

Gynecology
5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Acosta, WHNP is a Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Mary Acosta works at Pierremont Women's Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pierremont Women's Clinic
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Mary Acosta, WHNP

Specialties
  • Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356759153
