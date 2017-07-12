Dr. Marvin Trott, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Trott, OD
Overview
Dr. Marvin Trott, OD is an Optometrist in Montgomery, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6520 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 244-6665
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trott?
Dr. Trott was very, very good with my 86 year old Dad! I would recommend him to everyone young and old!
About Dr. Marvin Trott, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1518056183
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.