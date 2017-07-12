See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Marvin Trott, OD

Optometry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marvin Trott, OD is an Optometrist in Montgomery, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    6520 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36117 (334) 244-6665

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 12, 2017
    Dr. Trott was very, very good with my 86 year old Dad! I would recommend him to everyone young and old!
    Doug Driver in Grayson, Ga — Jul 12, 2017
    About Dr. Marvin Trott, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1518056183
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
    • Auburn University
