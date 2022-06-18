See All Clinical Psychologists in Long Valley, NJ
Clinical Psychology
4.5 (21)
47 years of experience
Marvin Chartoff, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Valley, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.

Marvin Chartoff works at Health And Integrative Wellness in Long Valley, NJ with other offices in Sparta, NJ, Parsippany, NJ, Flanders, NJ and Lebanon, NJ.

Locations

    Health And Integrative Wellness
    59 E Mill Rd Unit 201, Long Valley, NJ 07853
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Affiliated Psychotherapists
    21 Main St, Sparta, NJ 07871
    Parsippany Office
    1279 Us Highway 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054
    Affiliated Psychotherapists
    230 US Highway 206, Flanders, NJ 07836
    Clinton
    1220 State Route 31, Lebanon, NJ 08833
    Affiliated Psychotherapsits
    24 Parkview Rd, Long Valley, NJ 07853

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Disruptive Behavior Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Panic Attack
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Psychological Disorders
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 18, 2022
    Excellent. A great listener who took the time to listen to my issues and offer many ways to help me understand and learn to control my situations. Always made himself available at any time. Provided me with technics through different web sites or zoom communication in order to help me to deal with my issues.
    About Marvin Chartoff, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1962440420
    Education & Certifications

    • Child Guidance Clinic Of Mercer County
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Brooklyn College
