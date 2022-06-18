Marvin Chartoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marvin Chartoff, PSY
Overview
Marvin Chartoff, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Valley, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.
Marvin Chartoff works at
Locations
Health And Integrative Wellness59 E Mill Rd Unit 201, Long Valley, NJ 07853 Directions (862) 432-2971Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Affiliated Psychotherapists21 Main St, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 729-5535
Parsippany Office1279 Us Highway 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 402-2575
Affiliated Psychotherapists230 US Highway 206, Flanders, NJ 07836 Directions (973) 927-2262
Clinton1220 State Route 31, Lebanon, NJ 08833 Directions (908) 730-6996
Affiliated Psychotherapsits24 Parkview Rd, Long Valley, NJ 07853 Directions (908) 852-1324
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. A great listener who took the time to listen to my issues and offer many ways to help me understand and learn to control my situations. Always made himself available at any time. Provided me with technics through different web sites or zoom communication in order to help me to deal with my issues.
About Marvin Chartoff, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1962440420
Education & Certifications
- Child Guidance Clinic Of Mercer County
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Brooklyn College
Frequently Asked Questions
Marvin Chartoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marvin Chartoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marvin Chartoff works at
21 patients have reviewed Marvin Chartoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marvin Chartoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marvin Chartoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marvin Chartoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.