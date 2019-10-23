Dr. Marvin Brown III, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Brown III, OD
Overview
Dr. Marvin Brown III, OD is an Optometrist in Waxahachie, TX.
Dr. Brown III works at
Locations
Walmart Pharmacy 10-02601200 N Highway 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 937-6655
Walmart Pharmacy 10-05653801 W State Highway 31, Corsicana, TX 75110 Directions (972) 937-6655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is the best. My adult daughter went to him a few weeks ago when she was experiencing headaches and vision problems. After he examined her, he printed a letter with his findings and sent her to the ER with specific instructions. This probably saved her life or at least her health, because tests revealed that she had a blood clot in her brain. She is being treated for that now. He detected something he thought was wrong and he treated her as he would his own family member. Others doctors might not have stressed the urgency or given such specific instructions to their patient. I intend to thank him personally as soon as I can get to Waxahachie. I highly recommend him to anyone and wish we had more health care professionals like him.
About Dr. Marvin Brown III, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1134291891
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown III accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.