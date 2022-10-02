Marva Durgin, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marva Durgin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marva Durgin, FNP-C
Overview
Marva Durgin, FNP-C is an Urology Specialist in Mansfield, TX.
Locations
USMD Mansfield Urology Clinic252 Matlock Rd Ste 248, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 778-0487
USMD Midthlothian Clinic4430 E Main St Ste 100, Midlothian, TX 76065 Directions (817) 769-7259
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have only good to say about Marva Durgin. She is very professional, yet she is a caring person. She listens to what I have to say, and she explains to me exactly what I'm experiencing.
About Marva Durgin, FNP-C
- Urology
- English
- Female
