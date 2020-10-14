Dr. Leggett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marty Leggett, OD
Dr. Marty Leggett, OD is an Optometrist in Leesburg, FL.
Dr. Leggett works at
Marty R. Leggett Od PA309 W Main St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 391-2967
Aetna
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great and friendly
Great and friendly
About Dr. Marty Leggett, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1750341681
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leggett accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leggett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leggett works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leggett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leggett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leggett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leggett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.