See All Family Doctors in Seattle, WA
Marty Couret, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Marty Couret, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marty Couret, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Marty Couret works at Practice in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - West Seattle
    4550 Fauntleroy Way SW Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Headache
Hypertension
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Headache
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Marty Couret?

Oct 04, 2018
My provider was out of the office. I haven't seen Marty before. I felt completely comfortable with Marty and his staff. They showed compassion and listened to all my concerns, and went over each one with me. Thank you for all your help! You're very professional and I would definitely recommend you to others.
Whitney in Seattle — Oct 04, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Marty Couret, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Marty Couret, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Marty Couret to family and friends

Marty Couret's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Marty Couret

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marty Couret, ARNP.

About Marty Couret, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1699768648
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University School of Nursing
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Marty Couret, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marty Couret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Marty Couret has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Marty Couret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Marty Couret. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marty Couret.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marty Couret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marty Couret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.