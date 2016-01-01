Martina Clarke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Martina Clarke, PSY
Overview
Martina Clarke, PSY is a Counselor in La Mesa, CA.
Martina Clarke works at
Locations
Shirley J. Lanyi Phd A Psychological Corp.4700 Spring St Ste 204, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 583-0747
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Martina Clarke, PSY
- Counseling
- English
- 1336134527
Frequently Asked Questions
Martina Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Martina Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Martina Clarke works at
3 patients have reviewed Martina Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martina Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martina Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martina Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.