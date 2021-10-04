Martina Chwascinska-Szarek, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martina Chwascinska-Szarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Martina Chwascinska-Szarek, CNM
Martina Chwascinska-Szarek, CNM is a Midwife in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from U C S F Medical Center and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dignity Health Medical Foundation1505 Soquel Dr Ste 5A, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Martina delivered my baby when the pandemic first started. I tried to get a chance to get back in touch with her but found out that she left. She is professional and compassionate and knowledgeable. I really hope to see her again.
- Midwifery
- 6 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- Female
- U C S F Medical Center
- Dominican Hospital
