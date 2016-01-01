Martin Young, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martin Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Martin Young, LPC
Overview
Martin Young, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Reading, PA.
Martin Young works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy201 Washington St Ste 105, Reading, PA 19601 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Martin Young?
About Martin Young, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1811131907
Frequently Asked Questions
Martin Young accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Martin Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Martin Young works at
2 patients have reviewed Martin Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martin Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martin Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martin Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.