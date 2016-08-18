See All Chiropractors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Martin Willmitch, DC

Chiropractic
Overview

Dr. Martin Willmitch, DC is a Chiropractor in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Willmitch works at IMAC Regeneration Center Of Tampa in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Willmitch Chiropractic P.A.
    2901 W Busch Blvd Ste 910, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 873-1936
    Busch Blvd
    2801 W Busch Blvd Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 933-6481

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Aug 18, 2016
    DR. WILLMITCH IS THE BEST OF THE BEST! HE IS POLITE, CARING, AND TRULY LOVES HIS CLIENTS. HIS STAFF IS ALSO GREAT! THEY ARE ALWAYS, PLEASANT, AND HELPFUL. THERE IS NO OTHER CHIROPRACTOR LIKE DR. WILLMITCH. HE HAS A GREAT PERSONALITY AND IS ALWAYS THERE FOR HIS PATIENTS. THE OTHER THING THAT SURPRISED ME IS THAT MY PHYSICIAN RECOMMENDED HIM. NOW THAT IS VERY IMPORTANT. HE IS WONDERFUL AT HIS JOB, AND TREATS HIS CLIENTS LIKE THEY ARE FAMILY. IF I HAD ANOTHER SON, IT WOULD BE HIM.
    RUTH STORTZ in Tampa, FL — Aug 18, 2016
    About Dr. Martin Willmitch, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1467513820
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Willmitch, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willmitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willmitch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willmitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willmitch works at IMAC Regeneration Center Of Tampa in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Willmitch’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Willmitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willmitch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willmitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willmitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

