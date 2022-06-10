See All Psychologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Martin Seitz, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Martin Seitz, PHD is a Psychologist in Lexington, KY. 

Dr. Seitz works at Access Wellness Group in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Access Wellness Group
    2401 Regency Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 309-0309
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Insomnia
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Avoidant Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar IV Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar V Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar VI Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Amnesia Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Fugue Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear of Open Places Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intermittent Explosive Disorder Chevron Icon
Kleptomania Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Nervous Breakdown Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American CareSource
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr. Seitz has been the perfect fit for my needs at this time in my life. He has been very sincere and encouraging during each session. He provides excellent suggestions and ideas to help me reach my personal goals. I would highly recommend Dr. Seitz.
    Richard Little — Jun 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Martin Seitz, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053411777
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Eisenhower Army Medical Center (EAMC)- APA-approved Clinical Psychology Internship; Rank= Captain
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Seitz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seitz works at Access Wellness Group in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Seitz’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Seitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

