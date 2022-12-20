See All Chiropractors in Reno, NV
Dr. Martin Rutherford, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Martin Rutherford, DC is a Chiropractor in Reno, NV. 

Dr. Rutherford works at POWER HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC, INC in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Power Health Chiropractic, Inc
    Power Health Chiropractic, Inc
1175 Harvard Way, Reno, NV 89502
(775) 329-4402
Check your insurance
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 20, 2022
    I cannot describe how much different my interactions are with Dr. Rutherford vs. interactions with my regular doctors. My appointments with him are what an appointment with a doctor should be like. I see him for hashimotos and the complications that come along with that. It took almost 2 years and countless doctors to figure out what I had. They told me all but one of my symptoms were not from hashimotos. I found Dr. Rutherford on a podcast as I had to resort to helping myself. Dr. Rutherford wiped away 3 years of feeling terrible within 3 months. I am now almost symptom free, and we are working on that currently. To sum up, Dr. Rutherford gave me my life back and I cannot thank him enough. He is hands down the best doctor that I have ever had and highly, highly recommend him
    Dana — Dec 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Martin Rutherford, DC
    About Dr. Martin Rutherford, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790827087
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Rutherford, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutherford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rutherford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rutherford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rutherford works at POWER HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC, INC in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Rutherford’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutherford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutherford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutherford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutherford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
