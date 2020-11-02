Dr. Martin Ogulnick, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogulnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Ogulnick, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Ogulnick, PHD is a Psychologist in Newburgh, NY.
Dr. Ogulnick works at
Locations
-
1
Orange Counseling Associates410 Gidney Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 565-5072
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ogulnick?
Dr. Ogulnick is a friend! He helped me so much when i was going through a extremely hard time in my life, the hardest ever! He called me back when i called to speak with him when i was struggling and having panic attacks and talked me down....he saved me! I couldn't have ever got through that period of my life without him. I highly recommend Dr. Ogulnick.
About Dr. Martin Ogulnick, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1457321416
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogulnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogulnick accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogulnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogulnick works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogulnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogulnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogulnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogulnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.