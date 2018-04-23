Martin Miller, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martin Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Martin Miller, LPC is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Counseling, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Willow Point Baptist Healing Heart Counseling Center820 Jordan St Ste 401, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 518-5605
Marty Miller is a Godsend. He really cares about you, and I always feel better after a counseling session with him. Marty had a very special gift of lifting you up and making you feel like you just might make it! I would highly recommend him as a counselor.
- 30 years of experience
- Stephen F. Austin State University
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Martin Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Martin Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Martin Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martin Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martin Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martin Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.