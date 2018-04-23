See All Counselors in Shreveport, LA
Martin Miller, LPC

Counseling
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Martin Miller, LPC is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Counseling, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Martin Miller works at Healing Heart Counseling Center in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients.

    Healing Heart Counseling Center
    820 Jordan St Ste 401, Shreveport, LA 71101

Adolescent Counseling
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Family Psychotherapy
Adolescent Counseling
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Family Psychotherapy

Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon

Apr 23, 2018
Marty Miller is a Godsend. He really cares about you, and I always feel better after a counseling session with him. Marty had a very special gift of lifting you up and making you feel like you just might make it! I would highly recommend him as a counselor.
Angela Blakely — Apr 23, 2018
  Counseling
  30 years of experience
  English
  1619153319
  Stephen F. Austin State University
  UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Martin Miller, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Martin Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Martin Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Martin Miller works at Healing Heart Counseling Center in Shreveport, LA.

7 patients have reviewed Martin Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martin Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martin Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

