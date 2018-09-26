See All Clinical Psychologists in Vista, CA
Dr. Martin Magy, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Martin Magy, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Martin Magy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Vista, CA. 

Dr. Magy works at Reed Young & Magy Mds in Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deborah Young M.d. A.p.c.
    2023 W Vista Way Ste K2, Vista, CA 92083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 941-6062

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Magy?

Sep 26, 2018
Dr. Magy is very understanding and sincerely interested in helping people dealing with chronic pain. If you are tired of seeing a specialist for one part of your injury and another specialist for a different body part - Schedule a visit with Dr. Magy. I call him the "Quarterback of Chronic Pain". He looks at ALL of your injuries both physical and mental and pieces it all together like a complex puzzle and seeks closure for you. In my case it is "Am I going to be like this for the rest of my life
R McLean in Oceanside, CA — Sep 26, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Martin Magy, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Magy, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Magy to family and friends

Dr. Magy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Magy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Magy, PHD.

About Dr. Martin Magy, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871690594
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Martin Magy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Magy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Magy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Magy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Martin Magy, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.