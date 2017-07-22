Overview

Dr. Martin Herman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Herman works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.