Dr. Martin Herman, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Herman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Locations
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-1061
Center of Brain and Spine Surgery1875 Dempster St Ste 410, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 698-1088
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my daughter's life on November 26th, 2006. He performed an emergency craniotomy to stop bleeding in her brain. I will be forever indebted to this brilliant surgeon. If you are at all unsure, perhaps you should check out his educational background. I have an aunt who was just diagnosed with cancer of the pituitary and I am recommending she see him.
About Dr. Martin Herman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
