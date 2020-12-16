Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Cohen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Martin Cohen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Temple Terrace, FL.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Patricia Parker Acsw Lcsw PA12108 N 56th St Ste F, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 988-6557
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Cohen is wonderful! My daughter even liked him! He was flexible when able; understanding of my issues and how they limit me, he never made me feel judged and was patient. No pressure, ever!!
About Dr. Martin Cohen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356438618
