Dr. Martin Cheatle, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Cheatle, PHD is a Psychologist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Cheatle works at
Locations
PENN Pain Medicine1840 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146 Directions (215) 893-7246
Behavioral Medicine Center Pain Management Program560 Van Reed Rd, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (484) 628-4951
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cheatle is a guiding light to assist you to change unhealthy emotions. He is trustworthy and gives you practical suggestions based in science and experience to help you change your behaviors. He is genuinely vested in you to succeed in your life changes. Easy, relaxed communication experience. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Martin Cheatle, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1548262629
Education & Certifications
- California State University
Frequently Asked Questions
